3 dead after crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash near Alexander Field in West Lafayette killed three people early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Stason Wiete with the West Lafayette Police Department, three people were killed after a crash near the intersection of Cherry Lane and McCormick Road at about 4 a.m.

Wiete said no more information would be made available at this time and police are still “actively investigating.”

The West Lafayette Police and Fire departments, the Tippecanoe County Emergency Management Agency and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office are working the case.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

