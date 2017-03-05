Greater Lafayette community expresses concerns over immigration ban

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Hundreds in the Greater Lafayette Community have questions after President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration. Saturday, the Greater Lafayette Immigration Alliance held an informative meeting to provide answers.

More than 300 people were in attendance at the Greater Lafayette YWCA for this meeting. It provided a bridge between those who have worries and community leaders along with immigration attorneys.

“They had good questions,” said Lafayette Police Sergeant Scott Galloway. “I was happy to answer any questions I could. It was important.”

Galloway was one of several panelist at Saturday’s informative meeting. He said hearing the concerns from the community was an eye opener.

“I didn’t realize at that point or hadn’t put the thought into it that people were afraid to call the police.” Galloway said. “It’s good for us to know that too, that people have different feelings and may have concerns that we don’t even think about sometimes.”

A reason why this event was held Saturday thanks to community leaders, like Tony Del Real.

“This is a start,” Del Real said. “And hopefully finding a feasible solution that works for everyone.”

He is the President of United Businesses Serving the Community and said a lot of people are in fear of deportation.

“It’s a reality, it’s local, it’s national and people are concerned what’s gonna happen, ya know, with some of the rhetoric that’s going on in D.C.,” Del Real said.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, two immigration attorneys and other local organizations were on hand to offer advice. One of the major concerns involved law enforcement, but Del Real said local police will handle local issues.

“And there’s not a whole of immigration over stepping that their gonna take or pursue,” he said.

Del Real said Greater Lafayette is on the right path to helping people and families affected by the Executive Orders on Immigration.

“It’s just an ongoing problem with our immigration system and hopefully we can have some resolution and, ya know, move our state in the right direction,” Del Real said.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...