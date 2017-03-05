Greater Lafayette community stand in solidarity for victims of hate crimes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indian Women’s Association brought everyone together Sunday night to stand against hatred. News 18 spoke with people at the vigil who say they are scared and concerned for immigrants in the United States.

“For someone to be shot because they look different is terrifying,” said Silai Mirzoy. “From someone who looks different on a regular basis.”

Mirzoy was one of dozens in the community to stand for solidarity. She’s lived in West Lafayette since preschool and said she’s scared people are being killed over how they look.

“Someone from the Indian community has passed away, really untimely death, and this is something that we should all be really empathetic and compassionate towards,” said Mirzoy.

Praveen Gulati has been a small business owner in West Lafayette for 24 years. He said coming to the vigil shows his community is united.

“They all came together and I mean there is no room for hatred here,” Gulati said.

Democratic State Rep. Sheila Klinker was also in attendance. She said she knows people are questioning whether they are wanted in this country, especially at Purdue University.

“I want our foreign students as well as our teachers who have decided to come to Purdue to teach to feel as though we want them here,” Klinker said. “We want them to feel as though they can stay here.”

Mirzoy hopes having moments and vigils like this allows people to see the good in others.

“The beauty of being different, but at the same time being united and creating a better United States, creating a better America where everybody is included and our basic humanities are guaranteed,” added Mirzoy.

