High school sectional championship scoreboard

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the scores for the Ceboys high school basketball sectional championship games from March 4.

Class 4A

Sectional 7 – Lafayette Jeff:

McCutcheon def. Zionsville, 61-47

Class 3A

Sectional 18 – Rensselaer Central:

Twin Lakes def. Rensselaer Central, 56-51

Sectional 20 – Maconaquah:

West Lafayette def. Western, 51-37

Class 2A

Sectional 34 – Winamac Community:

Marquette Catholic def. Delphi, 71-35

Sectional 38 – Fountain Central

Covington def. Fountain Central, 49-44

Class A

Sectional 50 – Caston:

Tri-County def. South Newton, 55-31

Sectional 54 – Tri-Central:

Central Catholic def. Clinton Prairie, 59-53