High school sectional championship scoreboard

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the scores for the Ceboys high school basketball sectional championship games from March 4.
Class 4A
Sectional 7 – Lafayette Jeff:
McCutcheon def. Zionsville, 61-47
Class 3A
Sectional 18 – Rensselaer Central:
Twin Lakes def. Rensselaer Central, 56-51
Sectional 20 – Maconaquah:
West Lafayette def. Western, 51-37
Class 2A
Sectional 34 – Winamac Community:
Marquette Catholic def. Delphi, 71-35
Sectional 38 – Fountain Central
Covington def. Fountain Central, 49-44
Class A
Sectional 50 – Caston:
Tri-County def. South Newton, 55-31
Sectional 54 – Tri-Central:
Central Catholic def. Clinton Prairie, 59-53