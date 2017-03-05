IU, Purdue considering new names for Fort Wayne campuses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne is looking to rebrand itself as it prepares to split into two separate schools next year.

The Journal Gazette reports university officials are considering what to name the schools.

The Purdue institution will remain a comprehensive university. The IU school will focus on health sciences programs. Trustees at the universities will ultimately choose new names for their schools.

A weeklong online survey that ended Thursday sought community input for the Purdue campus. Purdue University Fort Wayne and Purdue University Northeast were listed as possible names.

IU spokeswoman Margie Smith-Simmons says the naming for its Fort Wayne campus will be similar to the university’s other health sciences centers across the state.

New names are expected to be revealed this spring.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...