Lawmakers work to attract new and maintain current businesses

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local lawmakers are continuing efforts to encourage economic development in some Indiana cities, including Lafayette.

If you’ve been through downtown Lafayette lately, you’ve probably noticed the vast amount of locally owned businesses.

As a way to stimulate economic development, local legislators are doing what they can to bring in new establishments and keep doors open at current businesses.

This comes from the help of enterprise districts.

“What they do is give an initial boost in tax credit, so those folks for several years, say eight to five years, do not maybe pay the high taxes that they would ordinarily have to pay,” Democratic State Rep. Sheila Klinker said.

Klinker said the initiative began more than two decades ago in Lafayette. She said several other cities have also established districts.

In Lafayette, the parameters fall in and around the downtown area.

Klinker said those benefits have played a major part in new businesses getting their feet off the ground.

“Some have lasted maybe 10 to 15 years, and it has been a tremendous incentive for those businesses to stay in business and maybe get through some hard times,” Klinker said.

After the idea came to a standstill, Republican State Sen. Brandt Hershman authored a new bill.

Republican State Rep. Sally Siegrist said they’re looking to add a new element, along with extending the current enterprise district until 2022.

“We’re encouraging new business by having an enterprise zone,” Siegrist said. “[If] we add an entrepreneurial aspect to it, we’re just going to encourage even more and increase the number of new businesses.”

There are some requirements that have to be met first for an area to qualify for an enterprise district.

“There has to be a certain amount of brown space. There has to be a lower per-capita income than the average for that city,” said Siegrist.

Joseph Wenig is the owner of Professor Joe’s Pizzeria and Pub on Main Street.

“I’ve been here since 1995, and we’ve really seen a lot of the old businesses — the hardware shops, the pharmacies — move out,” Wenig said. “The downtown needs new businesses.”

Right down the street from Professor Joe’s, Kathy Logston owns Kathy’s Kandies and Chocolate Lounge.

“They really support small business,” Logston said of the Lafayette community.

“Lafayette is growing,” Wenig said. “Its thriving and anything we can do to increase that, to build it up, is something I support and something’s that great for the town.”

The city of Fort Wayne is also included in the proposed legislation.

As of last week, the bill has been referred to the House.

