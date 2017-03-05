Paluru’s precision: Student spells his way back to DC

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Battle Ground Middle School student Jashun Paluru repeated as a Scripps Regional Spelling Bee champion Saturday at Benton Central High School.

Palaru’s win qualifies him for the 90th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. The national contest begins May 28 in Washington, D.C.

At nationals last year, Paluru was just one of 10 spellers in the country remaining. He was eventually knocked out with the misspelling of the word vasopressin.

Paluru should be a favorite to make another deep run at a title.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...