Purdue softball comes up short on day two of Citrus Classic

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue unable to get the bats going on day two of the Citrus Classic.

Game One – Notre Dame

A four-run first inning sparked Notre Dame (7-8) to a 6-1 victory over the Purdue softball team Saturday in the first game of the day of the Citrus Classic at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida.

Purdue (3-14) came into day two of the Citrus Classic riding the momentum from their victory over Bryant Friday night where Kaitylnn Moody pitched a complete game shutout striking out nine. The momentum, however, was cut short in the first inning after the Irish put up a four spot and stayed the course only allowing one run to the Boilermakers.

The top of the lineup for Notre Dame provided much of the offense for the Irish as the top two batters were combined 5-6 scoring three runs.

Maddie Damon replaced Kaitlynn Moody with one out in the first inning and managed to cool down the Irish attack through the rest of the game allowing two runs with none being earned. The Boilermaker lineup could not just string together hits together as they scattered three hits through the first five innings before picking up a run in the sixth.

Kaylah Hampton was 2-3 in the game driving in the lone run in the sixth inning for her team leading seventh RBI of the year. Mallory Baker also continued to stay hot here in Florida going 2-3 as well, she is now 4-8 with three runs scored in the first three games.

Game Two – Charlotte

Charlotte (14-6) outlasts Purdue (3-15) in a battle between starting pitchers to defeat the Boilermakers 2-1 to finish day two of the Citrus Classic in Kissimmee, Florida.

Katie Johnson (0-6) earned the loss after a great performance where she tossed a complete game giving up six hits, two runs (one earned) and four strikeouts. Inside the circle for the 49ers stood Haley Wiseman who was dominant from start to finish. Wiseman struck out seven of the first ten Boilermaker batters through three innings while giving up no runs as Purdue scored off an error in the first frame.

Purdue struggled at the plate managing only two hits off Wiseman and none in the last three innings. Charlotte worked off Wiseman’s momentum in the circle and Purdue’s errors to manufacture two runs in the top half of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead that they would not give up.

The best opportunity for Purdue to score also came in the fourth inning where Baker led off the inning with a hit by pitch and then Tayler Wullenweber singled to left field. Wiseman then retired the next three batters and the Boilermakers stranded two runners to end the inning.

Purdue returns for one final game in the Citrus Classic at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex tomorrow at 12:15 p.m. ET when they take on South Alabama.

