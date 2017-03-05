Rising professionals get a boost from Purdue alumni

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Rising professionals at Purdue University are getting the opportunity to network with a panel of alumni.

The goal is to celebrate the success of past boilermakers and inspire current students.

On Sunday, the panel shared their experiences and involvement at Purdue that impacted their lives after graduation. The event was free and open to those on campus to ask questions.

On Monday, the five alumni will spend time on campus interacting with students in their classrooms.

Junior Becky Fritz, helped organize the panel. She said this is an important event to have on campus.

“This is really huge for professional development for our students,” said Fritz. “It helps students to realize that things that you do here really do matter, and that you can grow as a person and be a successful professional beyond Purdue.”

This is the second year this event has happened and attendance has almost tripled. More than 150 students participated Sunday.

