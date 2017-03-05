Staying safe on the interstate: ISP offers tips for stranded drivers

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State police say a man struck and killed on Interstate 65 Friday was just trying to make it to work on time after his car broke down.

As they continue to search for the driver who refused to stop after hitting the man, they want people to know what to do if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“He had never been late to work in 30 years, and he was due to be there at 6 a.m.,” said Indiana State Police Trooper Corey Dupuy. “He just did not want to be late to work.”

Robert Reagan, 55, of Lebanon was headed to work at Subaru Friday when his Toyota Prius broke down on I-65 north near mile marker 164. Dupuy said Reagan’s son, a passenger, stayed in the car and waited for a tow truck.

“Unfortunately, instead of just waiting for a tow truck, which can take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes, he decided to walk,” Dupuy explained.

Dupuy said Reagan started walking down the interstate around 5:15 a.m. Reagan was struck and killed a half-mile from where he left his car.

Dupuy said it’s a reminder of the importance of staying in your car if you are stranded along the interstate.

“The safest place to be is inside your vehicle, and we recommend that you also stay seat belted as well,” Dupuy said.

He said drivers should immediately turn on their emergency lights and call 911. Dupuy recommends to always have a way to call for help and keep enough money to call a tow truck.

If all else fails, Dupuy said state police will do everything they can to help you get to safety as soon as possible.

“If you cannot afford a tow truck, we can at least send a trooper out there to get you off the interstate,” he said. “We can take you to a gas station, a restaurant, something like that.”

Dupuy said following these tips can get you off the interstate faster and prevent tragedies.

“It seems like we get a couple every year,” Dupuy said. “It’s an unfortunate thing, but it does happen.”

Dupuy said the case is considered a criminal investigation. Police are asking the public for help tracking down the person responsible for Reagan’s death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Master Trooper Larry Mote by calling the Lafayette Post at 765-567-2125.

