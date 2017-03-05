WLFI – Receptionist

WLFI-TV has an immediate opening for a Receptionist. We are seeking an individual who is extremely organized, motivated, and possesses a “can do” attitude.

Responsibilities include answering a multi-line switchboard, greeting visitors, assisting sales and traffic departments and performing other miscellaneous duties. The ideal candidate must have excellent computer, verbal and written communication skills and be able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

******EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED******REVISED: 04/22/2014

