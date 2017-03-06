4 face more charges after 9-year-old’s autopsy tested positive for meth

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspects arrested in connection to the death of a 9-year old face additional charges after the victim tested positive for methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said three additional charges have been added to each defendant in the neglect case of Cameron Hoopingarner.

Hubert Kraemer, Robin Kraemer, Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli have all been charged with additional charges of neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance and visiting a common nuisance.

According to Chief Deputy John Moats, the additional charges stem from Hoopingarner testing positive for methamphetamine during the autopsy.

All four suspects were arrested on Feb. 22 after Hoopingarner died the previous day weighing less than 15 pounds.

This case continues to be an active investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...