Caleb Swanigan tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — National Player of the Year and All-America candidate Caleb Swanigan was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the sixth time this season, the league office announced today.

Swanigan’s six weekly Player of the Week awards are the second most in Big Ten history, behind just Evan Turner of Ohio State (7 – 2010) and ahead of Purdue legend Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson (5 – 1994).

Swanigan, who shared the honor with Michigan’s Derek Walton Jr., helped Purdue to its 23rd Big Ten title this week by averaging 20.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in wins over Indiana (86-75) and Northwestern (69-65). He was 13-of-29 from the field and 14-of-16 from the free throw line.

He tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in Tuesday’s win over Indiana, then secured his nation’s-best 25th double-double of the season with 20 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in Sunday’s win over Northwestern.

For the season, Swanigan is averaging 18.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field, 44.9 percent from 3-point range and 79.2 percent from the free throw line. In league games only, Swanigan averaged 18.9 points and 12.6 rebounds per game to lead the Big Ten in both categories and becoming the eighth player in Big Ten history to accomplish that feat.

Swanigan’s 25 double-doubles this year are one shy of the all-time Big Ten record set by Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas (26; three times) and Brad Sellers (26; 1985-86).

The 25-6 and No. 13-ranked Boilermakers will be the Big Ten Tournament’s top seed and will play either Michigan or Illinois in Friday’s quarterfinals, beginning at noon ET, in Washington, D.C.

