Gov. Holcomb to visit Purdue to discuss state’s roads, bridges

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is making a stop at Purdue University this week to discuss the future of the state’s roads and bridges.

The Purdue Road School Conference is taking place on the school’s campus. The event brings in more than 2,000 engineering and transportation professionals from around the state. Topics of discussion range from public safety to material innovation and improvement.

On Wednesday, Holcomb is laying out plans to invest in highway and bridge improvement. He will also talk about why it’s key to the state’s economy.

This the 103rd annual Purdue Road School.

To view a full list of this year’s events and speakers, check out the schedule on the Purdue Road School page.

