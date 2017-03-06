ISP: Impaired driver arrested after rollover crash

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLFI) — State police say an impaired driver was arrested after she rolled her vehicle on a northwest Indiana highway.

Indiana State Police responded to a vehicle rollover Saturday around 2:45 a.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near Exit 10, or the Cline Avenue Exit. When troopers arrived, they found a Jeep SUV rolled onto its top blocking the exit ramp.

A woman – later identified as Nichole Gaffney, 28, of Hammond, Indiana – was located outside of the Jeep and she was given her first aid on site.

According to a release, Gaffney told troopers she lost control of the Jeep when she tried to exit onto the ramp. Further investigation revealed Gaffney was impaired.

Gaffney was medically cleared and taken to the Lake County Jail.

She faces preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and driving while suspended with a prior.

