Lafayette looking to make an agreement with assisted living facility

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The city of Lafayette is entering into an agreement with an assisted living facility to provide public safety services.

As News 18 has reported, an affordable assisted living facility will be located on Beck Lane.

The city has helped get a tax exempt bond for the project.

The council also voted on a Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, agreement. Because the facility will not pay taxes, the PILOT was described as a contract for payment of public safety services.

Mayor Tony Roswarski said the facility will pay $56,500 annually for police and fire services.

“In 2016 when we were meeting, that was the equivalent of a salary for a first class patrolman, so we kind of thought, if we get enough money to hire one policeman, that’s not all the benefits of course, that would be really good for the city too,” said Roswarski.

In other news, the council finalized a fee for not parking within marked lines.

They also tabled an ordinance on preserving brick streets to gather more information from concerned residents.

