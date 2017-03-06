LSC to host Kindergarten Roundup next week

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the current school year draws to a close, it’s time for parents to get their kids ready for kindergarten.

The Lafayette School Corporation is hosting a Kindergarten Roundup to introduce students to the school they will be attending next fall.

Kids who are 5 years old before Aug. 1 are eligible to start kindergarten in LSC.

Glen Acres Elementary Principal Megan Hatke said parents and kids can come in, meet teachers and get a general feel for the school. She said the roundup is just as important for the parents.

“I would say that the parents are just as anxious as the kids when they are dropping their kids off,” Hatke said. “That also allows the parents to get to know us and understand that we are very caring and we are in it for the students.”

She said the event is a big step to help students hit the ground running.

“They’re becoming familiar with the faces of their home school. Then that helps them when they see the familiar faces to maybe not get so upset, or nervous or anxious, when they actually do get dropped off by mom and dad,” Hatke said.

Kindergarten Roundup is on Tuesday, March 14, from 4-7 p.m. Parents need to take the child or children to the school they will be attending in the fall.

Parents need to bring proof of residency, the child’s birth certificate and up-to-date immunization records.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...