Man faces charges in Fort Wayne double-fatality crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A driver who police say walked away from a February crash that killed two Fort Wayne residents is now facing criminal charges.

Allen County prosecutors filed five counts of leaving the scene of an accident against 31-year-old Justin Votaw. Those include two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Votaw was jailed on $31,500 bond but was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a hearing on the charges. Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Journal Gazette reports that police say Votaw walked away from a three-vehicle Feb. 20 crash in Fort Wayne that killed 23-year-old Jonathan Tracy and 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were hospitalized.

