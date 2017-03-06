Man who murdered 3 in Fort Wayne sentenced to 190 years; accomplice pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who gunned down three men in a Fort Wayne home “execution-style” more than a year ago has been sentenced to serve nearly two centuries in prison.

Artavius Richards, 20, was sentenced Monday to 60 years apiece for the Feb. 24, 2016, murders of 23-year-old Mohamedtaha Omar, 20-year-old Adam Mekki, and 17-year-old Muhannad Tairab inside a home at 808 East Lewis St., along with 10 years for a handgun enhancement – for a total of 190 years.

Richards was found guilty by a jury last month after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

Richards, along with Darrell L. McDaniel, were arrested in September after months of investigation and public interest. The case drew international attention because the three victims were reportedly Muslims.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the killings were not a hate crime but rather the end result of a robbery gone awry.

Also Monday, McDaniel, who also faced three murder charges, agreed to a plea deal that will convict him of Level 2 robbery. The families of the victims told News 18’s Fort Wayne affiliate, WANE-TV, the deal is appropriate because Richards, not McDaniel, was responsible for the deaths of their sons.

McDaniel will face no more than 20 years behind bars for the crime, according to terms of the deal. He will be sentenced April 10.

Richards told the court Monday he plans to appeal his sentence.

