One volunteer recalls night of Delphi search party

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After word got out that two Delphi teens had gone missing, hundreds of people joined in to search for Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, one Delphi woman who joined in the search efforts is recalling that night.

Erin Brown said she was coming home from a Valentine’s Day dinner when she received a phone call from a friend saying the two girls went missing. She didn’t think twice before springing into action.

Brown said she saw a post on social media asking if anybody knew any information to contact police.

As soon as she got home, she grabbed her two kids and went to the police station – where a search party was being formed.

Brown said on top of searching on foot, she drove around checking local parks and yelling their names to see if they would respond.

Brown said she was a bit uneasy about being out in the woods at night, but she knew what had to be done.

“Where we started was not too far from where they were found,” she said. “We kind of went over the walking bridges and so it was just dark, a lot of traffic, it was just kind of scary.”

While the search uncovered tragedy, she said this goes to show the amount of gratitude the community has toward one another.

Brown said social media played a huge role when it came to organizing the search party. She’s glad to know the community can pull together so quickly in a time of need.

