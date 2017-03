WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue women’s basketball coach Sharon Versyp has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Purdue University athletics sent News 18 information Monday saying Versyp was able to catch the disease in its early stages, and she’s encouraged with her prognosis.

Versyp is still discussing treatment options with her doctors. She was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ or DCIS.

She is in her 11th season with the Boilermakers.

