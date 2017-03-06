Purdue’s Andrews named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week again

ROSEMONT, Ill. (Purdue Sports) — Tanner Andrews’ complete-game shutout at Southeast Missouri State has earned Purdue baseball’s Friday ace Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks this season.

Andrews retired 27 of the 32 batters he faced in his first collegiate complete-game shutout, striking out eight. He did not allow the leadoff man to reach base safely until the ninth inning, working five 1-2-3 frames total. He did not allow a runner to reach third base. Southeast Missouri had multiple base runners in only one inning.

The junior right-hander struck out five his first time through the SEMO lineup. He was most dominant against the four through nine hitters, a segment of the SEMO order that was a combined 1-for-20. He posted his shutout in a ballpark that yielded a combined 40 runs over the final two games of the series.

Andrews joins Lance Breedlove (three in 2012), Joe Haase (two in 2012), Matt Morgan (two in 2011) and Matt Bischoff (two in 2010) as Boilermakers to win Big Ten Pitcher of the Week at least twice in the same season. Around the conference, Ohio State’s Brad Goldberg (first two weeks of 2013) was the last pitcher to win the award twice over the first three weeks of the season. Morgan also accomplished the feat in 2011 after strong performances against No. 9 Connecticut (weekend No. 1) and Lipscomb (weekend No. 3).

Andrews kept pace with Brad Schreiber (2011) as the last Purdue pitcher to win each of his first three weekend starts of a season. Andrews has helped the Boilermakers win their opening game of each of the first three weekends of the season for the first time since 2012. He has compiled a 2.11 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and .197 batting average against over his first three starts, racking up 21 strikeouts vs. only two walks in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

Skyler Hunter made the key defensive play of the game to preserve Andrews’ shutout, a sprawling catch on the warning track in left center field for the final out of the second inning. Hunter made the play with a runner at second base after Andrews had surrendered a double moments earlier, the only extra-base hit of the day for Southeast Missouri. The three-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion had scored 22 runs at home the previous Friday and was shut out only once in 60 games last season.

Andrews posted a game score of 87 in his gem, making it the finest outing by a Boilermaker since Breedlove posted a game score of 88 in a complete-game two-hit shutout of Penn State in March 2012. Haase had a game score of 86 twice in 2012 en route to winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors.

Andrews was also named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after retiring 21 of the 24 batters he faced over seven innings of one-run ball in the season-opening win at Texas State. That gem produced a game score of 77. He did not issue a walk in either outing. His complete-game shutout was the first by a Boilermaker since Gavin Downs went the distance vs. Cal State Northridge in May of last season. However, it was the first on the road by a Purdue pitcher since Haase at Northwestern in April 2012.

