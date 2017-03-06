Remembering Mark Davis: An economic development legend in Tippecanoe Co.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in Tippecanoe County are mourning the loss of an economic development legend. Mark Davis helped bring Subaru of Indiana Automotive and the Hoosier Heartland Corridor to our area. But according to those who knew him, Davis will be remembered for much more.

“Japan has finally come to Tippecanoe County, and they’re in the process of hiring an awful lot of Americans and I’m looking forward to it. It should be a great day for our economy,” Davis said on SIA’s opening day nearly 30 years ago.

And boy, was he right.

“Mark was the guy that led the charge,” said friend Jim Shook. “He saw what could happen, and he was there and he drove us all. He drove us crazy, as a matter of fact – come on, do this, do that, have you done this? Have you done that?”

There’s a lot that goes into preparing a county for that kind of a deal.

“This is a list of the people who owned real estate,” said Shook.

Shook witnessed Davis convince everyone on that list to become a part of arguably one of the biggest economic developments in the county.

“He was a good salesman. He was, he was just a good guy,” Shook said.

A good guy who did a lot of pro bono attorney work, sang at his church, and was very involved in state Republican politics.

“We were at the Republican meeting last Saturday, and somebody came up to me and said, ‘I bet everybody in this room has a story about Mark,'” former State Rep. Sue Scholer said.

Scholer’s story starts 51 years ago when Davis’ family moved down the street from her. He was her campaign manager when she was in office.

“He was just such a steady, common sense person to have in your corner,” said Scholer.

Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tracy Brown said, “One of his last projects or one of his big projects was the Hoosier Heartland Corridor. He was instrumental in moving that project forward and just championing what ended up being two very important projects for our community.”

Brown said Davis’ work goes beyond Tippecanoe County.

“Hoosiers are safer because of Mark’s work, and that will be remembered for a long time,” said Brown.

Davis was also described as a family-oriented man. He was married and a father of four.

