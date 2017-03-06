Silver Alert declared for Columbia City man

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old Columbia City man early Monday morning.

Ronald Hull was last seen Sunday in Columbia City at 6:30 p.m.

He was wearing a light green pullover, black coat with two stripes on the cuff, black pants and brown shoes. Hull has a faded tattoo of a green panther on his right forearm and a tattoo of a dagger on his left arm.

Police believe Hull might be driving a Blue 2000 Buick Park Avenue with Indiana plate SRG439.

He may be disoriented and require medical attention.

If you see him, call the Columbia City Police Department at 260-248-5121 or dial 911.

