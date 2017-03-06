Caleb Swanigan named Big Ten Player of the Year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Awards season has started on a high note for Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan he was voted the Big Ten Player of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media the league offense announced today.

In what will likely be the first of many honors for the National Player of the Year and All-America candidate, Swanigan becomes just the fourth Boilermaker to win Big Ten Player of the Year, joining JaJuan Johnson (2011), Glenn Robinson (1994) and Stephen Scheffler (1990) as part of the elite group.

In addition, Vincent Edwards was named third-team All-Big Ten (media) and Dakota Mathias and Isaac Haas were named honorable mention All-Big Ten. Mathias was selected to the Big Ten’s All-Defensive team.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...