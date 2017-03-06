Caleb Swanigan named to three All-America squads

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — National Player of the Year candidate Caleb Swanigan was named to a trio of All-America teams today, being honored as a first-team selection by the USA Today, Sporting News and NBC Sports.

Earlier today, Swanigan was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the sixth time, the second most in Big Ten history, behind just Evan Turner of Ohio State (7 – 2010) and ahead of Purdue legend Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson (5 – 1994).

For the season, Swanigan is averaging 18.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field, 44.9 percent from 3-point range and 79.2 percent from the free throw line. In league games only, Swanigan averaged 18.9 points and 12.6 rebounds per game to lead the Big Ten in both categories and becoming the eighth player in Big Ten history to accomplish that feat.

Swanigan needs just 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to become the second major-college player in the last 25 years with 600 points, 400 rebounds and 100 assists in a season, joining Wake Forest legend Tim Duncan (1996-97) in the exclusive club.

Swanigan has smashed the single-season rebounds record with 390, ranking eighth on the Big Ten’s all-time single-season rebounds list. Swanigan needs just 38 rebounds the rest of the season to move into fourth place on the list.

He has also moved into the Purdue single-season scoring list, jumping to 25th place with 579 points. He needs just 21 points to become the 12th player in Purdue history with 600 points in a season.

For his career, Swanigan is averaging 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, likely becoming the first Purdue player in 51 years to average a career double-double.

Swanigan’s 25 double-doubles this year are one shy of the all-time Big Ten record set by Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas (26; three times) and Brad Sellers (26; 1985-86). He needs just six more double-doubles to tie the legendary David Robinson of Navy (1985-86) for the all-time NCAA record.

The 25-6 and No. 13-ranked Boilermakers will be the Big Ten Tournament’s top seed and will play either Michigan or Illinois in Friday’s quarterfinals, beginning at noon ET, in Washington, D.C.

