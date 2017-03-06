Victims ID’d in West Lafayette fatal crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County coroner has released the identities of the three victims from Sunday’s early morning fatal crash.

Coroner Donna Avolt said the victims are Kaila Richelle Smith, 21, Brian Alan Story, 27, and Miranda Knotts, 21, all of Tippecanoe County. She confirmed none of the victims were Purdue students.

Avolt said final autopsies and toxicology results will be available in 4 to 6 weeks.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. near the intersection of McCormick Road and Cherry Lane, which is near Purdue University’s Alexander Field.

When police arrived, the car was found flipped over and was on fire. Smith, Story and Knotts were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

