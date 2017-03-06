West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge resolution

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette City Council is expected to vote on an amended resolution that would impact thousands of immigrants living in the city. The resolution aims to make sure that immigrants feel safe and welcome in West Lafayette, regardless of their status.

But after hearing about the proposal, the West Lafayette Police Department suggested making changes that would not interfere with police policy. Police Chief Jason Dombkowski said he wants residents safety to be reassured, but he also has to follow the law.

It’s a resolution that aims to make sure that immigrants feel safe in West Lafayette. But local police and some West Lafayette City Council members, including David Sanders, felt changes needed to be made.

“One refers to the fact that police will not detain anyone based upon civil action due to immigration status,” Sanders said.

The original resolution would prohibit any city employee, agency or department from investigating the immigrant status of a West Lafayette resident unless required by a court order.

“The West Lafayette police are going to enforce the law, and state law requires us to assist federal immigration authorities on several matters,” Dombkowski said.

He told the council, Purdue University alone has more 10,000 international students and it would be close to impossible to not inquire about their immigration status. He said the police department has to follow very strict laws when it comes to assisting with federal agencies on immigration.

“At the end of the day, whatever resolution comes out from the council, we are going to follow the law in West Lafayette,” said Dombkowski.

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said residents should be reassured of their safety.

“We want to make sure that people understand that West Lafayette is an open and welcoming community,” Dennis said. “We want to make sure that people understand that the process that we’ve been using in the past are not going to change.”

The council has made changes to the resolution, incorporating many of Dombkowski’s concerns.

The West Lafayette City Council meeting happens Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Morton Community Center. We will have an update on the council’s decision coming up on News 18 at 11.

