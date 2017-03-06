WL City Council declares the city a safe place for immigrants, resolution passes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette City Council declares the city a macaseh, or a safe place, for immigrants. The council passed a resolution Monday night that aims to make residents feel welcome and safe.

But the resolution is in no way declaring the city a sanctuary city, as it is illegal to have them in the state of Indiana.

But even so, some are worried that the resolution will jeopardize federal funding.

After concerns from local police and some council members, City Attorney Eric Burns made edits to the original resolution to ensure it’s in compliance with state law.

Burns said a section of the resolution could still be misconstrued by the federal government.

The paragraph states, that any city employee, agency or department cannot investigate someone’s immigrant status unless it’s related to criminal conduct or required by state and federal law or if they have a court order.

Mayor John Dennis worries that the federal government could interpret that as a sanctuary city and cut off the annual $2 million in federal funding.

West Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski said that state law requires police to assist the federal government with immigration. He said no matter what — he will always follow the law, even if it means going against the resolution.

The resolution passed with a vote of 6-3. Many in the community spoke out at Monday’s meeting and said they feel it’s important that the city stands behind all of its residents, both documented and undocumented.

