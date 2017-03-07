CCSO: Monticello man arrested after pursuit, crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Monticello man was arrested after deputies identified him as a possible burglary suspect, and he then led authorities on a short chase and crashed into a tree.

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Cunningham was arrested Sunday afternoon and taken to the Carroll County Jail. He faces preliminary charges of burglary, theft and resisting law enforcement. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Carroll County for theft.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said around 1 p.m. Sunday they responded to a barn burglary on County Road 1000 North in Monticello. The property owner provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle to deputies.

A little while later, the suspect vehicle was spotted. Deputies say Cunningham tried to evade deputies and led them on a pursuit in northwestern Carroll County. The chase ended when Cunningham crashed into a tree.

Cunningham was taken into custody. After he was medically cleared at IU White Hospital in Monticello, he was taken to jail.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...