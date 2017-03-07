Clinton County addresses childhood hunger

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 3,000 people in Clinton County don’t know where their next meal is coming from and community members are finding ways to fix the problem.

The Indiana Youth Institute was in Frankfort to discuss food insecurity and its effects, especially on children.

School administrators, parents and food pantry workers talked about how to get food to low-income families.

Indiana Youth Institute outreach manager Skye Berger said one in five Indiana children have insufficient diets due to economic issues. She said solving the problem starts with getting parents involved.

“If you don’t have those resources, it’s OK,” Berger said. “It’s not a reflection on you, it’s a reflection on the bigger opportunity for us to work together to serve you and your family.”

Berger said parents need to look past the stigma that comes with hunger and get help from the community.

Frankfort High School Assistant Principal Kirsten Clark said students drop off academically when they come to school hungry.

“We do know that our students are in need and are coming to us and receiving a free breakfast and a free lunch,” Clark said. “And we are sometimes concerned about whether they are eating dinner.”

Clark said the next step is meeting with students to make sure they are eating a proper diet in and out of school.

