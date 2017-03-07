Delphi homicide victim’s family will speak to public on Thursday

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The family of Delphi homicide victim Liberty German will speak to the public for the first time this week.

Today, March 7, marks three weeks that the bodies of 14-year-old German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were discovered. Now, members of German’s family feel ready to make a statement.

The family is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Carroll County Courthouse in the county museum.

A family representative will answer questions from the media, but they won’t speak about the investigation. Police will also be on-hand to answer questions.

At this time, investigators are still sorting more than 11,000 tips and possible leads. The reward for information in the case has increased to about $220,000.

Police and federal agents are still seeking leads in the case. Authorities have released photos of a man in a blue jacket and audio of a man saying “down the hill.” Both the photos and audio were taken on German’s cellphone the day the girls went missing.

News 18 will be at Thursday’s news conference, and you can watch it live on WLFI.com to hear from the family and for the latest on the case.

