Department store chain Gordmans preparing to file bankruptcy

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Gordmans, a Midwestern department-store chain, is reportedly joining the list of brick-and-mortar retailers filing for bankruptcy this year, the Indianapolis Business Journal reports.

The company, which was founded in Omaha, Nebraska in 1915, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter. Due to the process not being public, the sources wish to stay anonymous.

Gordmans has one location in Lafayette and other stores throughout Indiana – located in Avon, Clarksville, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Mishawaka, Schererville and Valparaiso.

A Gordmans spokeswoman told The Omaha World-Herald the company wouldn’t comment on “rumor or speculation.”

But large box stores, such as J.C. Penney, Macy’s Inc. and Sears, are closing hundreds of locations to cope with the slump from mall shopping to internet sales. HHGregg also announced Tuesday it filed bankruptcy.

The company has taken losses in the last six quarters and stock shares have fallen more than 75 percent, the retailer reports.

IBJ reports it has about $85 million in debt, with much of it due in 2020. They say because Gordmans’ stock price fell below $1 last year, the Nasdaq Stock Market threatened to delist the company. It was given until May 1 to regain compliance with listing rules.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...