Dozens oppose defunding of Planned Parenthood in emergency rally

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Several people gathered Tuesday outside Congressman Todd Rokita’s office in Lafayette for an emergency rally in support of Planned Parenthood. This comes after Rokita co-sponsored a bill that aims to strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood.

“I’m lucky to have Planned Parenthood here. If they close it down, I don’t know what I’ll have,” said Magie Read, a Battle Ground resident.

Read is now standing up, trying to protect her health care. Planned Parenthood has been Read’s primary health care clinic since she was in college.

“Planned Parenthood is where I get a lot of my health care because I can’t afford to go to more expensive places,” said Read.

But now, she said her health care is on the line.

On Monday, the House unveiled the ObamaCare repeal bill and it includes language that would defund Planned Parenthood for a year, unless the clinic promises not to perform any abortions during that period.

Rally Organizer Bria Fleming said the point of the rally is to make sure our legislative leaders know their decisions are affecting people.

“Our health care is our choice, our bodies are our choice. It is not their choice how we grow our families,” Fleming said. “And it is not their choice how we live our lives and our access to health care.”

U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita was a co-sponsor of the bill. He released this statement to News 18 Tuesday:

I will always fight for innocent life. We have offered to keep funding for Planned Parenthood if they would commit to not performing abortions. Unfortunately, they would rather continue running America’s largest abortion business. Planned Parenthood currently performs 300,000 abortions per year. I will continue to support community health centers that provide real healthcare and support to women and their unborn children, not abortions.”

“I really wish that he would stop legislating away my health care,” said Read.

“We need health care, we need affordable health care and we need comprehensive health care,” said Fleming.

Most of the people at the rally had Rokita’s number plugged into their phone, hoping for a response to their message.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...