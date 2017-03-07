Emergency rally to defend Planned Parenthood being held in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Community members are getting ready for an emergency rally to defend Planned Parenthood outside U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita’s office, after the congressman co-sponsored a bill that aims to strip federal funding from the health care provider.

The Obama Care repeal bill unveiled by the House Monday includes language that would defund Planned Parenthood for a year, unless the organization vows not perform any abortions during that period.

Downtown Lafayette rally organizer Bria Fleming joined us live on News 18 at Five to talk about the event. She said the point of the rally is to make sure our legislative leaders know their decisions are affecting people.

“It is not their choice how we grow our families,” Fleming said. “And it is not their choice how we live our lives and our access to health care.”

The point of the rally is visibility, she said.

“And we’re here to nip this in the butt,” said Fleming. “Congressman Rokita is a co-sponsor of this bill, and we just want to be visible. We want to send a message.”

Fleming hopes to gain some support at Tuesday night’s rally by signing up more volunteers.

The rally runs from 5:30-7 p.m. at 230 N. Fourth St. in downtown Lafayette.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...