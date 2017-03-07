Five local teachers honored at the Golden Apple Awards

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Five deserving teachers were honored Tuesday night at the 2017 Golden Apple Awards.

This is the 30th year for the awards.

Teachers are nominated by students, parents or colleagues. They are recognized for their hard work in the classroom and the positive impact they’re making on students.

This year’s winners are:

Marisa Arms from Burnett Creek Elementary School

Connie Harper from Mintonye Elementary School

Holly Olney from Edgelea Elementary School

Tanya Schwecke from Klondike Elementary School

Bridget Winger from Lafayette Christian School

Josie Geisler is the student teacher of Connie Harper. She said hearing the stories of the winners was inspiring.

“This is very, very inspiring for me and I’m sure for all the other teachers out there, especially being with Mrs. Harper. Just watching her every day and having her as a mentor, I couldn’t ask for anyone better,” said Geisler.

The Golden Apple Awards will air right here on WLFI later this spring.

