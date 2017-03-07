Indiana high court to hold arguments at retiring justice’s alma mater

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court will travel to retiring Justice Robert Rucker’s high school alma mater this week to hear oral arguments in a civil negligence case.

The court hearing will be Thursday at Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy in Gary. More than 300 students from eight high schools are scheduled to attend.

Rucker graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in 1964 before practicing as an attorney in Lake County and 26 years as an appellate court judge.

Rucker announced in January he will retire in spring 2017.

The court holds about 70 oral arguments at the Statehouse in Indianapolis each year. Occasionally, it schedules arguments outside the capital to allow students, news media, and the public in other areas an opportunity to see the work of the court.