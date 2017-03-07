Lebanon man arrested after allegedly stealing truck, hiding from deputies

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lebanon man faces a handful of charges after allegedly stealing a truck and hiding from deputies in Carroll County.

Authorities say 20-year-old Calvin Miller stole a truck from northwestern Carroll County late Saturday night. He then reportedly called the sheriff’s office, identifying himself as Miller, and said his friend’s dad’s truck had been stolen.

The truck’s owner later contacted authorities to report the truck stolen, and claimed Miller was responsible.

Acting on a tip, deputies found the stolen pickup at a vacant house trailer on the 6000 block of North Hodges Drive in Monticello. The trailer owner said no one should be on the property, but based on leads they believed Miller was there.

Deputies gained consent to search the property and when they approached the trailer, movement could be heard inside and yet no one responded.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, Carroll County authorities arrested Miller after finding him hiding underneath the trailer.

Miller faces preliminary charges of auto theft, residential entry, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. He was also arrested on a warrant out of Warren County for failure to return to lawful detention.

