Logansport city leaders discuss public trail safety

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Logansport city leaders are looking to beef up safety on public trails following the aftermath of the Delphi homicides.

“We’ll do whatever we can to prevent this from happening to another family. I think that would be even more of an injustice if we sat by and did nothing, and allowed trails to become places where these kinds of attacks were common,” Mayor Dave Kitchell said.

He said plans are being rolled out to heighten security on the trail system. This includes safety phones, trail cameras and markers where people can identify their location.

Funding could come from public and private sources. Kitchell said he doesn’t want the public to shy away from using city trails.

“I think we have to look at this situation as a teachable moment for our community,” he said.

Resident Jayne Senesac frequently walks city trails by herself.

“A couple times I felt unsafe,” she said. “I always look around me to see what’s going on and if I observe something out of the norm, then I try to go a different direction where I feel safer.”

Senesac said she’s on board with enhancing trail safety.

“I think that’s a good idea. The more they can do to keep people safe and make them feel good about walking the trails and not be afraid,” Senesac said.

Resident Susan Kelley spends a lot of time on the trails by herself too.

“I feel safer walking around the park area,” she said. “I do not feel that safe being on the trails by myself.”

Like Senesac, she’s not opposed to increased safety.

“Doesn’t hurt at all,” Kelley said. “Any precautions they can take, I’m all for.”

Kitchell added, “We have to ensure the general public that we’re doing everything we can to make these trails as safe as they can be.”

Both of those women say they’re not going to let anything stop them from walking these trails. As far as putting those safety measures into effect, Kitchell said he’d like to see that happen in the near future.

