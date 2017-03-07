Morris Schoolhouse moves to new home Thursday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Morris Schoolhouse in West Lafayette is expected to make its 900-foot move on Thursday, and the community is invited to attend.

West Lafayette Parks and Recreation will hold a ceremony Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. including a small presentation.

The schoolhouse was built in 1879 and sits at the corner of Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231. A crew has been working at the site to make sure the building is stable enough to move to its new location.

The West Lafayette Parks Department has been working since last year to restore the building.

“It’s really amazing. We’ve been waiting all winter for this to happen, and really this has been a project that’s been going on since last year sometime so … it does feel good,” said Janet Fawley, West Lafayette Parks superintendent.

The next step for the schoolhouse is the design. Fawley plans to keep an 1800’s feel to the site.

“It’s not just the schoolhouse that’s going to be there, but it’s going to be the center of attraction in a new piece of land that we can call a new park,” Fawley said.

The moving ceremony is open to the public. Parking is available across the street from the schoolhouse at Connection Point Church – located at the corner of Cumberland Avenue and U.S. 231.

