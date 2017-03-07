Purdue football holds fourth Spring practice

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Head coach Jeff Brohm’s focus is to find the best 11 guys on both sides of the ball and establish depth. That was on display Monday inside the Mollenkopf Athletic Center and will also be the focus Wednesday when the Boilermakers have their first scrimmage of the spring.

Brohm has been pleasantly surprised with the defense through the first four practices. He feels that to this point in spring ball, the defense is ahead of the offense as is to be expected early in a new system. The offense has been making plays, but not yet as consistently as the defense. Brohm hopes that Wednesday’s half-practice, half-scrimmage will allow some players to stand out.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the defense. I feel like the first unit of guys can make plays for us,” Brohm said. “They have some experience and do a nice job for us. We need to add to the depth there, which are getting a little bit better at. I’ve been pleasantly surprised with that. Hopefully it isn’t because the offense hasn’t been good, but it may be. Offensively, we have our work cut out for us. Certain areas need to improve and improve drastically. I think our guys want to improve and we are working hard at it. We want to throw a lot at them and see what they can and can’t do. We’ll do what we can to be creative and score points, but right now we’re trying to find the right guys.”

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter feels his group has work to do, but that his guys can get the job done. He likes the play of a couple guys including T.J. Jallow and Navon Mosley. He thinks Jallow has done a nice job switching to safety from cornerback where he played last year in junior college.

“It’s all new to Jallow because he was at JuCo, so he’s almost like a true freshman,” Poindexter said. “He’s trying to get it quickly and other guys are trying to help him get it fast, so that helps them all. We need our safeties to be the quarterbacks of the defense. They need to get people lined up and get the coverages called. They need to see the game the same way a quarterback would.”

Jallow is excited about the opportunity to step in and play at Purdue right away. He feels like he is prepared because of the stiff competition he played against at East Mississippi Community College, one of the top junior colleges in the country.

“We’re playing in a big time conference and we need some malice in our hearts as safeties. It’s my first time at safety in two years because I was corner in junior college. I’m just working on getting my eyes in the right spot. I just need some more repetitions and I’ll be able to make some plays for the team.”

The Boilermakers will scrimmage as part of Wednesday practice, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET. All of the spring practices are open to the public and free of charge. The remaining practice schedule is below, as are the complete interviews with Poindexter and Jallow.

2017 Purdue Spring Football Schedule

March 8 (Scrimmage) — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 20 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 22 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 24 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 27 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 29 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

March 31 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

April 1 (Scrimmage) — TBA, 10 a.m.

April 3 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

April 5 — Bimel or Mollenkopf, 3:30 p.m.

April 8 (Spring Game) — Ross-Ade, 1 p.m.

