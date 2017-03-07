Swanigan, Painter honored by USBWA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue National Player of the Year candidate Caleb Swanigan and head coach Matt Painter were honored by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) for their roles in leading the Boilermakers to the 2017 Big Ten outright regular-season championship.

Four schools (Villanova, North Carolina, Purdue and Kansas) can boast the honor of having the district player and coach of the year.

Swanigan was named to the District V Player of the Year while Painter nabbed his fourth District V Coach of the Year. Schools from the states Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin were eligible for the award.

Swanigan was joined on the team by Miles Bridges (Michigan State), Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Malcolm Hill (Illinois), Marcus Keene (Central Michigan), Nate Mason (Minnesota), Bryant McIntosh (Northwestern), Alec Peters (Valparaiso) and Derrick Walton Jr. (Michigan).

Swanigan was named to three All-America squads yesterday and was voted a unanimous selection for Big Ten Player of the Year. It marks the third straight year that a Purdue player was voted to the USBWA District V team (A.J. Hammons in both 2015 and 2016).

Painter, who also earned the award in 2004 (at Southern Illinois), 2010 and 2011, guided the Boilermakers to their first outright Big Ten title in 21 years and a 25-6 overall mark. The Boilermakers head to Washington, D.C., as the No. 1 overall seed for this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament.

