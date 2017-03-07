West Lafayette approves plans for a high-rise

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette City council has approved the development of a 16-story high-rise, despite some opposition from neighbors.

The Rise at Chauncey would include apartments, retail space and underground parking. It will be built where the University Lutheran Church currently stands in the downtown area.

At the meeting Monday night, some residents voiced concerns about the height of the building and the loss of green space in the area. Others questioned whether the plan’s 216 parking spaces would be enough.

Ultimately, council decided the project would be good for the city. They said it fits well with the original vision for the ongoing State Street Project.

