West Lafayette is striving to make the city more inclusive

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette is becoming more inclusive for people with disabilities.

A consultant for the Americans with Disabilities Act says a lot of work still needs to be done throughout the city.

David Meihls, a principal consultant with ADA Consultants of Indiana, said he’s currently working on removing barriers in buildings and increasing the number of inclusive programs and services. He said it can be discouraging to go to a park, restaurant or business and find out it’s not inclusive.

“We are fortunate enough to have an administration that sees that need, understands that need, and is willing to move forward to do something about that,” Meihls said.

On March 30 at 6:30 p.m., there will be an open meeting at the Morton Community Center. It will give people with disabilities a chance to share in what areas of the city they’re facing challenges.

