WLPD promotes K-9 officer to sergeant of patrol

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One member of the West Lafayette Police Department is moving up in rank.

On Tuesday morning, Aron Thompson was elevated to sergeant of patrol. He was sworn in to his new role by Mayor John Dennis.

For the past 2 ½ years, Thompson has been the police department’s K-9 handler. He started working with the department about five years ago.

Thompson was pinned Tuesday by his wife and son.

“I was in the military, so I’ve been through a lot of promotion ceremonies,” he said. “That’s the first time I’ve had someone else pin them on me other than a commanding officer, so it really drove it home having my son and my wife do it.”

Thompson said he feels humbled to receive the support at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“I really enjoy this police department. I enjoy everybody I work with. I’m very happy and excited for what the future holds with our department and where I’m going individually in our department,” he said.

