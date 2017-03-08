Autism awareness event on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – An Easter egg hunt and fundraiser is hoping to not only raise Autism awareness but also make kids smile on Saturday.

Tiffany Kendall is the founder of Special Parents-Special Kids, and she stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk about the event and how you can get involved.

“There’s a lot of things that people don’t realize, especially about the behavior and temperament of the children [with autism] when they’re in public,” said Kendall. “So when your child is having an extreme meltdown, it’s not within their control to be able to handle that.”

Saturday, March 11 is the second annual Autism Awareness fundraiser, and there will be a bake-off that morning to kick off the event.

“We have vendors and an appearance from Minnie Mouse, a couple performances, food and then we’ll have our egg hunt,” explained Kendall.

She continued, “Kids will have crafts and activities that they can do, and there’s an ambulance and fire truck and police car that will be out there.”

The event will take place Saturday, March 11 at The Moose Lodge, located at 3601 Union St., from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be gift bags for the first 25 people. To register for the bake off, email specialparentsspecialkids@yahoo.com.

