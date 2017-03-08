Brinks armored truck rolls over in fatal Fountain County crash

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — U.S. 41 in Fountain County is closed due to a fatal crash.

Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a rollover crash involving a Brinks armored truck.

The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 136 in Veedersburg.

Police say currency was spread all over the roadway.

Authorities told News 18 one person was killed and another was airlifted from the scene.

Officials have closed down U.S. 41 in the area near the crash and a reconstruction team has been called in to assist.

News 18 has a crew on scene, and we will have more information on the crash once it becomes available.

