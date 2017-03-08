Business owners team up to survive Sagamore Pkwy construction

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Phase 3 of the Restore Sagamore Parkway Project is set to begin next week, and several local business owners are teaming up to survive the construction.

“Back in the ’60s there were 750 of us, and it’s dwindled down to about 15 of us left. This is one of the major ones,” said Dog n’ Suds owner Dan Washington.

He bases that on location. But come next week, that may change.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “We ask the people that have supported us for 60 years that they can continue to do so, and hopefully we will be able to survive.”

He wouldn’t go without a fight, though.

In fact, Washington has teamed up with several businesses expected to be affected by Phase 3 of the Restore Sagamore Project.

“DeFouw Chevrolet, Twin City Dodge, Dog n’ Suds, Beck Muffler – we are all a group of locally owned businesses, when you spend money here the money stays in our community,” said Washington.

The group plans to air some public service announcements throughout the course of construction.

“We will always be open,” said Washington. “You will always be able to get to our businesses and so it may be a challenge. But if you follow the signs, you will be able to get your fix for a coney dog or a truck at DeFouw Chevrolet.”

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski wants to thank everyone who supported businesses during the first two phases of the project.

“We’re going to make it as easy as possible for you to get through those construction sites, so you don’t have to avoid those areas,” Roswarski said. “And we just ask that you please continue to support those businesses.”

Phase 3 will focus on the portion of Sagamore Parkway from the railroad tracks in front of Home Depot to McCarty Lane.

“You’ll start to see them mobilizing out there, and you’ll start to see the big pipe come in for the first set of stormwater piping that we’ll be putting in,” said Roswarski. “So, it’s not far away.”

Washington said, “It needs to be done. The floods happening in this section are huge.”

Construction will be a headache, no doubt. But Washington says local businesses are sticking around because they love it here.

“Taking care of so many people in our community is just great fun,” added Washington.

The third phase is expected to be complete in July 2018.

