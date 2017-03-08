Court docs: Kokomo officer offered to fill prescription, but stole Fentanyl

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH/WLFI) — A Kokomo police officer is facing a multiple charges after investigators said he offered to fill a woman’s prescription, but then stole a portion of her drugs.

Howard County prosecutors charged Heath Evans with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, possession of a narcotic drug and theft.

Court documents state Evans went to a woman’s home for a welfare check on Dec. 22, 2016. The victim said he left the residence after finding out she was fine, then returned and asked if there was anything else he could do. She said she needed a prescription filled at the CVS Pharmacy. He said he would drop off the prescription at the CVS located at Dixon Road and Sycamore Street and that a friend could pick it up for her.

Paperwork states Evans then returned to the woman’s home with an unstapled pharmacy bag. The victim noticed that one box of Fentanyl patches were missing, as she usually receives two boxes. Evans said, “That’s what they gave me.”

The victim told police Evans then sat down and began asking questions about the Fentanyl patches: How to apply the patches? Where to put the patches? How often she changed the patches?

Interviews with pharmacy staff showed no missing Fentanyl during the store’s daily audit. Multiple staff members confirmed issuing two boxes of Fentanyl.

Evans took a urine test which tested positive for Fentanyl, documents reveal.

Online jail records indicate that Evans is currently not in custody, but he’s due for an initial court appearance on March 16.

The case is still under investigation.

