Expert talks multimodal transportation at Purdue Road School

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 103rd annual Purdue Road School continues Wednesday as leaders from around the state come together to learn about the most up-to-date technology.

The event kicked off earlier this week. Keynote speaker and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb headlines Wednesday’s activities.

Holcomb will address the future of the state’s roads and bridges, among the conference’s wide range of topics. Another subject will be how to utilize different modes of transportation throughout the state.

Indiana Department of Transportation Director of Multimodal Transportation Katie England said multimodal transportation includes airports, public transit, and passenger and freight rail lines, as well as pedestrian and bicycles.

“And it’s important to include multimodal transportation in any kind of transportation planning because there are different ways of moving people and goods throughout the state,” England said.

She believes Gov. Holcomb and Purdue President Mitch Daniels will talk about transportation funding through a conversation dialogue instead of just a typical speech aspect. She hopes they discuss her area of expertise.

“I do believe multimodal transportation is good for the state of Indiana,” England said. “I know we’re known as the ‘Crossroads of America,’ but there’s also a need to look at other modes of transportation as well.”

